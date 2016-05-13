First responders prepare for traffic mess ahead of Perrysburg construction project

First responders are preparing for a traffic mess, once two major ramps close at the I-75 and I-475 split in Perrysburg.

Anytime a major thoroughfare closes, detours have to be mapped out so crews can respond as quickly as possible to emergencies.

"There are some things that could delay some responses, but we have it pretty well setup that we don't have to have that much of a delay,” said Deputy Chief Rudy Ruiz, Perrysburg Fire Department

Ruiz says the department discussed several different options for detours to make sure they're fully prepared.



"We kind of add our two cents in, like well, what if it happened here,” said Ruiz. “What would be our approach, so we kind of do a pre-plan type of thing."



When the department gets calls, it also has members to help them out with the location, so they can find the best way to get to it.



"We do have a couple points where we send a couple individuals out to overpasses to kind of get an idea of where the location is exactly, and so that we can relay that information to the first responders,” said Ruiz.

The detours are set to begin May 23 and are scheduled to last about four months.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.