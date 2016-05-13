Cat Fest to honor woman beloved by Toledo's art and music community

It's been almost one year since the death of Cat Lambert, the Rossford woman who was killed by her husband in a domestic violence situation.

Now, the community is rallying together to remember her.

It's called Cat Fest, and it’s in remembrance of the woman who many in the community knew and loved.

Cat Lambert was influential in promoting events and things to do in the city of Toledo with her website ‘WheresTheCat.com’.

Her friends, are out to make sure they keep her legacy alive.

The event starts Saturday at noon.

There will be several bands, poetry readings, art exhibits and more to celebrate the city of Toledo and all it has to offer, all while remembering Cat Lambert.

"She had so many dreams, and so many things that she wanted to happen in the community, and I think it's very important that we recognize that, not just is she gone, but that it has been this long, and we need to recognize it continuously. So we need to do it every year, like we're going to, but it's a symbol of us all sticking together, of us all banding together as a community,” said Cat’s friend, Dee Brown.



Cat Fest takes place both Saturday and Sunday at Delightful Art with Dee, at noon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.