Citizen hero honored for saving life of police officer

It was a day to honor the heroes that live among us, at the annual TPD award ceremony on Friday.

"It’s a way to recognize police officers who went above the call of duty to help people in terrible situations,” said TPD Chief George Kral.

But it was also a day to honor citizen heroes.

Those heroes include a man the chief says saved the life of a Toledo Police officer.

Chief Kral says they don't get paid to carry a gun but still selflessly put themselves in danger, just like officers, and that's why they deserve the recognition.

Robert Boyer was surprised and honored to find out he was going to receive an award for his actions.

He was at the Southland Shopping Center in January when he heard screams that an officer needed help.

"I just yelled robbery someone robbed me my pig, my bank, my piggy bank,” said Ling Lu, who was struggling with a robber along with a police officer.

Boyer knew he had to step in.

“He was reaching with his hand for the officer’s gun so I took his hand and put it up behind his back," said Boyer, speaking about the robber.

Ms. Lu, also referred to Boyer as a hero.

“Thank God somebody is helping. With my size I can’t do anything,” said Lu.

Boyer received the Meritorious Public Service Award, which recognizes a citizen who has gone above and beyond what is required of a citizen.

"I got goosebumps listening to that story being reread. That could have been a tragedy,” said Chief Kral. “When someone like that gentleman steps out of his comfort zone to help us out, words can't describe, because that person could have very well killed the officer,” said Chief Kral.

