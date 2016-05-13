Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - May 8, 2016

Last week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sat down with Brian and Cindy Hoeflinger to talk about the dangers that can come with prom season.

It’s a time of celebration and parties that can quickly turn to a time of tragedy if young people make bad decisions – something the Hoeflinger’s know well.

Then, Jerry welcomes back Debi Harmon Ference, along with a neurologist and the executive director of the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.