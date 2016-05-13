Fallen police honored at yearly ceremony

Although it was a solemn ceremony, it was also a way for officers to count their blessings.(Source: WTOL)

Toledo’s yearly memorial service was held to honor officers killed in the line of duty on Friday.

And although it was a solemn ceremony, it was also a way for departments to count their blessings.

It has been a deadly year for police departments across the country.

The families of our fallen heroes came to remember their loved ones to the sound of bagpipes.

“So many times it feels like it was just yesterday and other times you feel the heal and then someone picks off the scab and you are back again,” said Larraine Dressel, the mother of fallen Toledo Police officer Keith Dressel.

Those in these uniforms use days like this as a reminder of the dangers of their job.

“You see it more and more. I think at the beginning of the year the amount of line of duty deaths by gunfire was up by several hundred percent which is not a good trend so I think that is at the forefront of everyone's mind when they are out on the street,” said Deputy Chief Paul Magdich.



The most recent officer killed in the line of duty locally was in 2011 - when Sandusky Police officer Andrew Dunn was shot during a traffic stop.

Detective Keith Dressel was the last fallen officer at TPD, he was killed in the line of duty in 2007.

Before that, William Miscannon was killed in 1970.

Miscannon's Daughter believes training is what protects local officers from becoming part of the growing statistic - of officers shot while on duty.



“The way society is and police officers just tend to be a target which is very sad,” said Miscannon. “They do trainings and exercises to be more aware of what is going on so you have to respect the police officers who are putting their life on the line every day."

