Rep. Bob Latta reflects on life and legacy of father, former Congressman Del Latta

U.S. Congressman Bob Latta is remembering his father, long-time 5th District Congressman Delbert Latta, a man who not only witnessed history, but helped to make it.

Del Latta passed away on Thursday.

He had suffered several mini-strokes about ten years ago and a bigger one just two and a half weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, when he was 96, he just couldn't bounce back from that,” said Congressman Bob Latta.

Del Latta served three terms in the Ohio Senate and then 30 years in the U.S. House.

His hallmark was his focus on serving his constituents by traveling home every weekend to meet with people in his beloved fifth district.

Bob Latta said he and his father called Northwest Ohio "God's Country."

When Del Latta wasn't traveling by train, the family often spent 18 hours together in a car on weekends driving to and from Washington, D.C.

“And so dad would load up the (car), we had 4 Boston terriers, I had a canary and turtles and fish and we even had two chickens at one time that we were hauling back and forth,” said Congressman Latta.

Del Latta served alongside Presidents from Eisenhower to Reagan. He was one of the last holdouts in the Watergate era, hoping the President wasn't directly connected to the scandal.

“And toward the very end, that evidence came out and then dad said that's it. There's only one way to go and that's when Nixon made the announcement that he would resign,” said Congressman Latta.

Congressman Latta said his father met his spiritual soul mate in Ronald Reagan. There are photos of both of the Lattas with Reagan that the Congressman will always treasure.

Del Latta co-sponsored the 1981 Gramm-Latta budget bill and the 1982 Latta-Michel bill.

Those bills are widely considered to be the bills that fueled the Regan revolution of the U.S. economy.

The post office in Bowling Green and the McComb Municipal building are named after Del Latta.

“Dad had a wonderful life. Dad was 96 and dad lived life to the fullest,” Congressman Latta said.

Despite political differences, Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is also weighing in on the passing of Del Latta.

“I've known Bob pretty well over the years. I only once met his father. A good man, served a long time in Congress, established the name Latta as an obviously potent political name in Northwest Ohio. I've heard Bob a number of times talk so fondly about his father and I wish Bob well and his entire family well," said Senator Brown.

Rep. Latta, who has been serving his father’s old district since 2007, said his father had close friends on both sides of the aisle, including the late Speaker of the House, staunch Democrat, Tip O'Neill.

