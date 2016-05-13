Hancock County jobs program putting young people to work

Young people from less fortunate families in Hancock County have a way to get summer work.



The Hancock County Youth Employment Program, through Hancock County W-S-O-S, partners with multiple companies and organizations in the area.



Residents ranging in age from 16 to 24 can be matched with these companies for the summer, and earn a minimum of 10 dollars and hour.



The program is income based, so applicants will have to show their family's income to be considered.



It is a program to not only help young people get a steady paycheck, but also some ever important work experience.



"It shows that you are responsible, that you are willing, you're out there and trying," said WSOS Career Coach Heather Markins.



The program runs through August 31st and has no registration deadline.



Applicants will need to first sign up through Ohio Means Jobs.



