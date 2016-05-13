Hancock Co. commissioners want answers about flood plan delay

Hancock County officials are looking at heading to Buffalo to find out why the Blanchard River flood control plan was delayed earlier this year.



After $9 million were invested and yet another delay, Hancock County commissioners want answers about the Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation plan in person.



In March, Hancock County commissioners voted to begin taking applications from engineers who could build the proposed Eagle Creek diversion channel.



The decision came after the corps announced their plan for flood relief could cost $20 million extra, which would extend the project timeline.



Now, commissioners, along with the county flood project manager will be traveling to Buffalo on May 25th to get a detailed in person account of what led to the delay.



It's the first step of many to inform the county whether they should continue with their plan to take control of flood project.



"I think we've got to have a very candid discussion with the tax payers, because there is a risk either way." said Hancock County commissioner Brian Robertson. "And I think as shareholders in the community, we've got to engage them in this process as well. Because I think everybody is a little bit frustrated, at 9 million dollars later and we have another delay."



No City of Findlay officials will take the trip, but they will join in the discussion through a conference call.

