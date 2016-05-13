ProMedica wants to help you sleep

ProMedica wants to help you get more sleep.

The medical giant has several sleep centers across our area. The goal is pretty simple - to pinpoint the problem when it comes to lack of sleep.

One of the biggest targets is sleep apnea. It's caused by blockage in the airway, which then causes people to wake up due to shortness of breath.

But relief could be in sight for those suffering from sleep apnea. ProMedica has revealed a device known as a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Machine, and patients love it.

"Ever since I got the machine, wow," said Vern Smith, a patient with sleep apnea.

If you're dealing with sleep apnea, check with your insurance, you could qualify for a free or discounted c-pap machine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.