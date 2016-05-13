St. John the Baptist Catholic school to close at end of year

The Diocese of Toledo and North Community Catholic School announced the closure of Saint John the Baptist Catholic school in Point Place Friday. (Source: Google Maps)

The board of directors has decided to consolidate the school into its two other K-8 schools for the 2016/2017 school year:

After careful consideration and study, the Board of Directors of the North Community Catholic School in Toledo has decided to consolidate its Saint John the Baptist Campus into its other two K-8 campuses at the end of the 2015-16 school year, the Diocese of Toledo and North Community Catholic School announced today. Bishop Daniel E. Thomas has approved this course of action.

Families of the 145 students enrolled in the school were notified about the closure Friday.

The board says declining enrollment numbers and money issues are the reasons for the closure.

Twenty-two less students were enrolled this year compared to the year before. And only 101 students are enrolled for the 2016/2017 school year.

Families who have already made tuition deposits will be refunded.

Bus service from Point Place will be offered for students who want to attend the other NCCS campuses.

