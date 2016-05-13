Lucas County Canine Care opens temporary facility amid Parvovirus outbreak

Due to the recent Parvovirus, Lucas County Canine Care and Control is opening a temporary intake facility.

The facility is located at the former Animal Emergency and Critical Care Center at 2785 W. Central Avenue and will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 14.

"Opening a separate intake facility is an extreme measure and above and beyond cautious,” said Director Julie Lyle. "But, we cannot be too careful in caring for the local dog population. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public, but we ask for your understanding as we take these extra precautions for our canine friends.”

Parvo is a virus that attacks the lining of the digestive system and prevents the dog from being able to properly absorb nutrients. Symptoms usually begin with a high fever, lethargy, depression, and loss of appetite. Secondary symptoms appear as severe gastrointestinal distress, including vomiting and bloody diarrhea. In many cases, dehydration or shock can follow.

If your puppy or dog is exhibiting any of the symptoms of Parvo, veterinary treatment is required.

Parvovirus is specific to dogs and cannot be transmitted to humans.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your dog and Parvovirus, please consult your veterinarian.

