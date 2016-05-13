TPS hosts two-day Special Olympics competition

Some very special athletes gave it their all Friday.

A two-day Special Olympics competition hosted by Toledo Public Schools kicked off. Over 400 athletes are expected to take part in a number of track and field events.

"The reason Special Olympics exist is just so that the kids have the opportunity to give it their best. People don't see what they really have when their sitting in a room or when their sitting at home. It's not till they are out there with other kids and really competing. Competition brings it out in any child," said Sue Hess, Special Olympics coordinator.

The competition wraps up Saturday.

