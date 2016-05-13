Veteran mural made by Bowsher HS students unveiled

A mural made by local high school students to honor veterans was unveiled Thursday.

WTOL 11 was there when the mural was first started.

The art work welcomes visitors as they enter the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission.

The commission worked with students from art classes at Bowsher High School to create the piece.

"It made me so honored to be able to do this for the veterans, cause of everything that they do for this country, it's pretty incredible," said student designer Jason Chappuies.

Bowsher students and teachers drew by hand, designed and painted the 7x15 foot mural.

