Police look for man, woman seen stealing trailer in Sylvania Twp - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for man, woman seen stealing trailer in Sylvania Twp

(Source: Sylvania Township Police) (Source: Sylvania Township Police)
(Source: Sylvania Township Police) (Source: Sylvania Township Police)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township Police are looking for a man and woman caught on camera stealing a trailer from a local business. 

Police say it happened back on April 27 on Central Avenue. 

Anyone with information or who knows the identities of the people photoed are asked to contact Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-2055. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly