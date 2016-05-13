US military agencies take part in universal training at Toledo Express Airport

Military agencies from across the country are in the Glass City for emergency management training at the Toledo Express Airport.

People from 14 different states are taking part in the universal training, so when they take aircraft overseas, they are all on the same page.

“We get to come together, and we get to iron out some of the details that we don’t’ have time to work out in a hostile environment,” said Master Sergeant Roberto Garcia with the U.S. Air Force.



Garcia says in a hostile situation in the Middle East, men and women who serve would have to do jobs they don't normally do.



“Carrying equipment, tying down equipment, getting the air craft ready for take-off in a very short time frame, so we get to bring them and show them this is how it’s done,” said Garcia.



The hope is for the training to become muscle memory.



“A big mission that we've had now for quite a few years is bringing back our wounded, and, a lot of times, we do that in a hostile environment. So we got to get them on and with every error we run the risk of someone's injury becoming worse,” said Garcia.

The training will also include some local fire departments. It scheduled to last throughout the weekend.

