Local dental office offers FREE service for veterans Friday

A local dental office is offering FREE services, including fillings and cleanings, to veterans Friday.

It's all a part of the "Stars, Stripes and Smile" event. The event was started by Hires Dental Care seven years ago to improve dental care for those who have served.

So far, the event has provided over $130,000 in FREE dental care.

Veterans can take advantage of the FREE services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hires Dental Care sits across from the Franklin Park Mall on W. Sylvania Avenue.

Clients must park in the ProMedica parking lot on Woodley Road.

Veterans have their choice of service. There will also be free food, games, raffles and veteran employment services available.

