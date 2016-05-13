Kids suffer minor injuries after school bus collides with truck in Monroe

Several kids suffered minor injuries Friday when their school bus collided with a truck.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the corner of Hull and LaPlaisance in Monroe.

Fifty kids were on board the bus at the time. Four of those kids had minor injuries.

Right now, police are trying to figure out what led to the crash.

