OVI checkpoint held Friday in Lucas County

Police are on the lookout for drunk drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Lucas County OVI Task Force and the Toledo Police Department, will hold an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, May 13 on Woodville Road, in Lucas County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal gr ant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.