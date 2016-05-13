Meijer's 'Simply Give' campaign kicks off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Meijer's 'Simply Give' campaign kicks off

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Meijer stores are asking shoppers to help fight hunger. 

The "Simply Give" campaign just kicked off. Right now, shoppers can buy a $10 donation card at checkout, which is then converted into a Meijer food-only gift card given to local food pantries. 

The campaign goes through June 19. Meijer says they will double match donations given June 3 through June 4.  

Meijer has raised more than $21 million since the campaign launched in 2008. 

