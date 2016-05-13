Toledo man caught on camera shooting dog faces animal cruelty ch - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man caught on camera shooting dog faces animal cruelty charge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A north Toledo man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed someone’s dog. 

Daniel Gill, 51, was arrested Thursday night. According to Toledo police, Gill was caught on camera shooting a two and a half year old pit bull that was tied up to a pole on the 700 block of Galena Street. 

On Friday, Gill plead not guilty to the charges against him. Those include animal cruelty and discharging a firearm.

Gill is due back in court next week. 

The incident was caught on video by a store next door. That video has not been released. 

