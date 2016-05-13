Two men charged with aggravated robbery for Fremont home break-in

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two local men accused of breaking into a Fremont home are now behind bars.

It happened around 6:46 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1300 block of Clinton. Police say the two men, 44-year-old David Myers and 34-year-old Branndon Blanton, were confronted by the home owners, who awoke to the sound of the door being kicked in.

The men, armed with a handgun and crowbar, then ran from the home and drove away in an SUV.

Fremont police, with the help of Clyde police, were able to catch up to the two men at a home in Clyde where they were then arrested.

Both men have been charge with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. They are now being held at the Sandusky County Jail. Their bond has been set at $150,000.

