Two men charged with aggravated robbery for Fremont home break-in

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

Two local men accused of breaking into a Fremont home are now behind bars. 

It happened around 6:46 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1300 block of Clinton. Police say the two men, 44-year-old David Myers and 34-year-old Branndon Blanton, were confronted by the home owners, who awoke to the sound of the door being kicked in. 

The men, armed with a handgun and crowbar, then ran from the home and drove away in an SUV. 

Fremont police, with the help of Clyde police, were able to catch up to the two men at a home in Clyde where they were then arrested.  

Both men have been charge with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. They are now being held at the Sandusky County Jail. Their bond has been set at $150,000. 

