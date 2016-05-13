Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. recalls 47 million pounds of meat and poultry products

National chains are recalling more than 47 million pounds of meat and poultry products.

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. says the products could be contaminated with listeria.

The products are sold under all different brand names at places like Trader Joe's, Target and Costco.

Check out the full list of the products recalled here.

