Saturday's Toledo Heart Walk already dubbed a success

Building healthier lives one step at a time. That's the mission of the 2016 Toledo Heart Walk and 5K.

Around 4,000 people will be downtown Saturday walking towards a healthier life.

"You are literally taking the first step in improving your health by being physically fit and walking," said Allyson France, the Executive Director of the Toledo Heart Walk.

The event is geared towards family fun with a serious message at its core - the risks of heart disease.

Heart disease is the main cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Some of the risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and lack

of exercise. The latter is something a local doctor says everyone can attempt to do daily.

"A lot of it is just getting off your butt and moving," said Dr. James Bingle, the President of Heart and Vascular Health at ProMedica. "I'm keeping a list

of all my patients, about 2,000, I'm going to have to call at noon. I'm going to tell them 'hey time to get up and move' because people have trouble doing that."

Walkers can a participate in the Heart Walk for free, runners will have to pay a fee to sprint through the 5K race.

Activities are planned the whole family can enjoy, including a bounce house, health screenings, CPR stations, food and music.

Organizers say this year's Heart Walk is already more successful than the last. Close to $330,000 dollars has been raised so far, beating last years total.

A portion of the money stays in the Toledo area. France says about 80 cents of every dollar raised stays in the community to fund education and research programs. Currently, there are four projects funded by the American Heart Association in Toledo.

"I want to see a record number," said France. "I want to hit that 4,000 mark and exceed it. I want to raise over $375,000 so we are able to fund even more research."

To learn more about pricing and how to get involved click here.

WTOL 11 is a proud sponsor of the 2016 Toledo Heart Walk & 5K.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.