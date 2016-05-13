11-year-old jumps from window to escape apartment fire

A young boy is expected to be okay after police say he jumped from a window to escape a fire Friday morning.

It happened at a west Toledo apartment complex on Northwood near Giant around 2 a.m.

Toledo firefighters say an 11-year-old panicked when he saw smoke coming from a neighboring apartment and jumped out a third story window.

Crews say the boy was hurt, but is expected to be okay.

Fire officials say the fire stayed contained in one apartment. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

