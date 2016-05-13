Two members of BGSU coaching staff accused of assault face disciplinary action

Two members of the Bowling Green State University football team's coaching staff are facing disciplinary action.

The Falcon's co-defensive coordinator, Marcus White, and offensive graduate assistant, Kenneth Williams, have been cited for assault.

They're accused of hitting bouncers at a bar in Bowling Green over the weekend.

University officials say White is on administrative leave, while Williams is subject to discipline from the school.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

