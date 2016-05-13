North Toledo residents without power after car hits pole and fle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

North Toledo residents without power after car hits pole and flees

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

About 120 people were without power in north Toledo Friday morning.

Toledo police say a car hit a pole at Summit and Columbus Street near Jamie Farr Park. 

Police say the driver fled the scene. 

Power was back on by 8:30 a.m. 

