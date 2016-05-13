Police ID person shot in central Toledo, officers look for shooter

An overnight shooting in central Toledo had neighbors on edge Friday.

It happened on the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue near Detroit Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Dwayne Garrett was found on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Shell casings were found in a lot next door. Police say it appears the bullet went through the porch and struck Garrett.

Neighbors say they heard five or six shots fired.

Garrett was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooter, however, is still on the loose.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

