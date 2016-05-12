Public meeting held for Bancroft reconstruction project

More construction is on its way to Toledo. This time, Bancroft will be targeted for a reconstruction project between Parkside and Secor.



The nearly one and a half mile stretch will be repaved and have some added safety features, so everyone can use the road safely, not just drivers.



"To increase safety, add for bike lane facilities, pedestrian access to improve the corridor through there. We also have a proposed roundabout that we believe is going to increase safety and improve traffic flow at the Parkside intersection," said Doug Stephens, commissioner of engineering services for the City of Toledo.



The plan also includes taking some four lane spots down to three, which the city says is another attempt to improve safety. Details were shared with the community during a public meeting on the University of Toledo's campus Thursday night.



"I feel like it's really good plan," said Brien Stancar, who attended the meeting. "It seems like they've done the research, they've done the studies, they have most of the money so I think it's a good idea."

But other people disagree.



"While I get where they're coming from, I think they're missing the point in how the neighborhood really functions. I question if they've really paid attention to how traffic actually flows in the neighborhood," said Kathy Cupp, who is against the plan.



Even though everyone isn't on board, the city says and this layout was designed based on city and regional policy.



"Between the bike plans and the complete streets policy, we believe that we've hit a very good ground here to say that we've improved the area," said Stephens.



The project is estimated to cost $9.3 million, with the federal and state governments picking up most of the bill. Toledo will only be responsible for about $940,000.



According to the city, during the construction period they plan to have at least one lane open in both directions and have turn lanes open for some of the intersections to keep traffic flowing.



This was the first public meeting, so the city will take the comments, adjust if necessary, then bring back the updated plan to the next meeting, several months down the road.



If everything goes as planned is slated to start in July 2017 and end in fall 2018.



