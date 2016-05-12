Senator Rob Portman meets with Donald Trump in D.C.

On Thursday in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump met with Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

The presumptive Republican nominee was in the nation’s capital meeting with GOP leaders, including Speaker of the U.S. House Paul Ryan and Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus.

“It was a good listening session, and an opportunity to talk about how we can work together to get the country back on track. America cannot have another four years of the same, failed policies on jobs and terrorism, and that’s exactly what Hillary Clinton would provide," according to a statement Senator Portman’s office provided to WTOL 11.

Portman is considered one of a handful of so-called vulnerable Senate Republicans, including Senator John McCain of Arizona and Illinois’ Senator Mark Kirk. Republicans hold 24 of the 36 Senate seats up for election this year. Democrats can regain control of the Senate if the GOP loses five of those seats.

Senator Portman is facing a tough re-election challenge from former Governor Ted Strickland. The Democrat’s campaign issued a statement on the meeting between Trump and Portman, saying in part, “Senator Portman's face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump is another reminder that Portman has pledged his devotion to the most toxic presidential nominee in modern history - a desperate move that is turning off moderate Republicans, alienating independents and energizing Democrats across Ohio.”

Senator Portman first exclusively told WTOL 11 that he would endorse Donald Trump and campaign with him in Ohio.

But will Portman’s support of Donald Trump help or hurt his re-election bid? Both the Senate and Presidential races will depend on voter turnout.

Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics recently moved the Ohio Senate race from “Republican-leaning” to “toss up.”

