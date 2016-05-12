Health experts warn about electronic cigarette poisonings

Electronic cigarette poisonings in kids are on the rise nationally and are happening in Lucas County as well.

In 2015, there were 15 cases of electronic cigarette poisoning in the county.

Luckily, no one died. But it could happen if you aren’t careful and have young kids.



Before you take that next puff of your e-cigarette, make sure you put it in a safe place when you're done.



Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. David Grossman says the local cases last year were likely kids getting a hold of the e-cigarettes and drinking the liquid nicotine inside.

At its highest concentration, one bottle of liquid nicotine could equal what's in four to eight packs of cigarettes.

"You get the sweating. Your pulse goes very fast. You could even have cardiac arrest. You could have seizures," said Dr. Grossman. "Nicotine toxicity really high is very dangerous. There's actually been a reported death from nicotine toxicity and that was a child.”



The fatality was not a local child.



The journal Pediatrics published a report this week, saying calls to poison control centers for kids have skyrocketed in recent years.



And Amy Thompson of The Center for Health and Successful Living at the University of Toledo told us most kids sickened are under six years old.

“The containers often are labelled very bright and have pictures of bubble gum and Captain Crunch and things that would lure the child to want to try them,” Thompson said. “It can basically make the body shut down.”



U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has been pushing for better oversight and praised the FDA for just finalizing a new rule to give it some powers to regulate the devices.

“They continue to market to children in all kinds of different ways," said Senator Brown. "They stay one step ahead of the sheriff by and large, so FDA needs to stay engaged.”



Matt L., the store manager of Vapors in Toledo, told us their products have child proof caps and very clear and distinct labelling. He says he hasn’t heard of any poisonings from his customer base.

Still, he urges good parental control.

