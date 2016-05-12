Fremont police release chilling 911 calls of shooting

In hopes of tracking down a gunman still on the run, Fremont police have released the chilling 911 calls from the night of the shooting, including a call from the victim's step son.



One week after 27-year-old Jeffrey Wiley was shot in his Fremont apartment, police are still searching for a shooting suspect.

And Wednesday, they released the 911 calls from that night.



"Operator: 911. Caller: Yes, my step Dad just got shot in our house."



At 10:20 on May 4, Jeffrey Wiley was shot in his own home in front of his family by an unknown shooter.



"Operator: Do you know who shot him? Caller: No. Someone just walked into our house and just started shooting. {Yelling} Mom, I'm on the phone with them right now. {He's gonna die!} Operator: Is he still breathing? Caller: No, you guys have go to hurry!"



A handful of other residents called 911 as well, describing the scene and the vehicle as it drove away, including a neighbor who rushed in to help.



"Caller: There's glass all over. Windows are blown out of the front door, and everything, and she's screaming for help. So, I'm going to run because I used to be a nurse."



Fremont police still don't know the identity or whereabouts of the shooter.



Jeffery Wiley remains in a Toledo-area hospital in an Intensive Care Unit, unable to communicate with investigators.



Anyone with information on the shooting should call The Fremont Police Department at 419-332-6464.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.