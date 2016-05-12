Volunteers needed for Fostoria park cleanup

The Paint the Town Foundation in Fostoria is looking for volunteers to help renovate a local public park.

The foundation's sites are currently set on Jackson Park. The park is located on the northeast side of town and has seen better days.

That's why Nate Heiser, founder of Paint the Town, has partnered with four local businesses to chip in and make the much needed repairs.



On Wednesday, May 25, local contractors will replace the pavilion roof and install a new electrical system and lighting.



Meanwhile, volunteers will be assigned with painting all the metal playground equipment, repairing benches and tables and installing rubberized mulch.



The group is just shy of their $10,000 goal to do all the work and needs a little financial push and as many volunteers as possible to get the work done in one day.



"And that's the overall goal... to try to get people involved and pull them out of their shell and say 'Hey, we're going to change this around; we're going to start doing the right thing for everybody." said Heiser, "We can tackle one project every year, and that's our goal."



To help donate, send payments to the Paint the Town Foundation at 820 Sandusky St, Fostoria, OH 44830. Or find information on the group's Facebook page.



