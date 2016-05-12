Kroger kicks off online shopping program in Perrysburg

Most of us wish we could have someone else do the grocery shopping for us.

Well, that is now a reality at the Kroger Marketplace in Perrysburg. The location kicked off its ClickList program Thursday.



"They can select the earliest date and time available, or the time that's most convenient for them. They can then build their order. Then, they push their order through and it comes out here, to the store,” said Jennifer Jerrell, Media Relations for Kroger.

The process is simple.

Once an order is placed, associates take to the aisles, collecting the items on the shopping list.

Then, when the order is filled, they get it all ready for you to pick-up.

All you have to do is pull up to a station in the loading dock area.



"It's an added convenience for our customers. We know that they're busy; they're short on time, and this is just one way that we can make their lives a little easier,” Jerrell said.



The best part - there's no limit to how big or small your order can be.



"Whether you are buying 2 items or 200 items, the fee is $4.95. However, we waive that fee for your first three orders,” said Jerrell.



Eight orders were scheduled for pickup today, and as of this afternoon, three are already scheduled for tomorrow. But Kroger staff believes it will likely increase.

The store is the first in the district to add the ClickList program.



