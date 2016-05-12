Postal Service kicks off campaign to Stamp Out Hunger

The National Postal Service is holding the nation's largest one-day food drive called Stamp Out Hunger Saturday.

The Postal Service is partnering with the National Letter Carriers Association, the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, United Way, Valpak, and Valassis for the food drive.

"For over two decades, the Postal Service has joined the National Association of Letter Carriers and others to help Stamp Out Hunger in America," says Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan.

The Postal Service encourages customers to leave a non-perishable food item in a bag outside their mailbox Saturday, May 14. Your local mailman will pick up the items when they drop off your mail.

Last year, the drive raised 71 million pounds of food, feeding an estimated 30 million people.

The timing of the drive is crucial because food banks are usually low on supplies after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Brennan says, "Working together, we will continue making a difference in the lives of millions of Americans in need."

The Postal Service encourages the public to share their experience during the event by using the hashtag #StampOutHunger.

The annual Postal Carriers vs Media basketball game was held Thursday night at St. Francis. WTOL 11's Ryan Wichman and Jordan Strack both played in the game - See the proof in the video above!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.