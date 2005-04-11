The Danger of Lightning

In Ohio and Michigan, out over Lake Erie, lightning can put on a magnificent show, spectacular flashes of light and of course the rolling thunder. But as News 11 Meteorologist Scott Brown tells us, lightning is one of nature's most unpredictable forces, and therein lies the danger.
It can strike from any storm, and can hit from a cloud overhead or one as far as 25 miles away. Though your chances of getting struck by lightning are about 1 in 700,000, lightning kills more people than any other kind of storm, including hurricanes and tornadoes.
So how do you stay safe? It's called the 30-30 rule. As soon as you see lightning, start counting until you hear thunder. If the number is less than 30 seconds. find shelter. You should stay inside until 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.
More than half of all lightning deaths happen after a storm has passed. So can you ever tell when lightning may be about to strike? Try this. Put your arm very close to the front of a TV screen when it is on. See how the hair is standing up on your arm. If you are in or near a storm and feel this, or your hair is standing up, lightning may be about to strike.
Here are some interesting facts to remember:
There are a lot of urban legends about lightning. Here are a few:
Can lightning really strike twice? While urban legend says no – that answer couldn¡¯t be more wrong. The fact is that lightning has favorite sites that it may hit several times.
Can the rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car protect you from lightning? Not at all. Rubber-soled shoes and tires don¡¯t provide any protection at all.
Do lightning-strike victims carry an electrical charge? No – victims carry no electrical charge and should receive immediate medical attention.
