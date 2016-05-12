Man hurt in shooting on Scottwood

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded a shots fired called on Scottwood and Islington at around 12:43 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings and spoke with witnesses in the area.

Dispatch called the responding unit to the hospital after the hospital reported a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was at the Scottwood crime scene.

The victim told police he pulled up to a stop sign on Scottwood when a black Ford pickup pulled alongside his vehicle.

The victim said a passenger in the truck opened fire at him. He did not provide a description of the shooter.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries to the leg.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.