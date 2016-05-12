Ohio launch campaign promoting overdose drug

The State of Ohio is aggressively promoting a drug that has proven to be life-saving during a fentanyl overdose.

Fentanyl is a synthetic narcotic proscribed to treat severe pain. The drug is estimated to be 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

In 2014, fentanyl related deaths in Ohio rose to 503 from only 84 in 2013. Twenty of the deaths in 2014 happened in Lucas County alone.

Ohio officials are promoting the public to know the signs of a fentanyl overdose, and carry a reversal drug called Naloxone.

“Drug users may not know when illicit fentanyl has been combined with other drugs like heroin, and they can overdose and die quickly,” said Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Mary DiOrio.

DiOrio says, “The use of Naloxone as quickly as possible is vital to saving lives during all opiate overdoses – but it is especially critical during overdoses involving fentanyl because it can kill quickly."

Officials say if you know someone who has overdosed on fentanyl to immediately call 911 and give a dosage of Naloxone as soon as possible. It is essential to call for 911 because the patient may need more than one dose of the Naloxone.

