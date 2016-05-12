180th Fighter Wing to host Boy Scouts camping trip

The 180th Fighter Wing will host more than 250 boy scouts and scout leaders Friday for a two night camping trip.

The scouts will come from 27 different troops of the Chinquapin District of the Black Swamp Area Council.

The scouts will spend one full day and two nights with members of the 180th Fighter Wing stationed in Toledo. The scouts will learn about the wing, missions, and careers involved with the 180th Fight Wing and the Air National Guard.

Scouts will rotate through various jobs with the wing including propulsion and weapons, security forces, emergency management, and flight equipment.

The scouts will also get an up-close look at the F-16 fighter jets used by the 180th.

In addition to learning about jobs in the Air National Guard, the scouts will learn about military ceremonies and protocols, including flag raising and lowering ceremonies.

Organizers hope the trip will help scouts develop an interest in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics, as well as teach the importance of good citizenship.

The closing ceremonies for the trip will wrap up Sunday morning.

