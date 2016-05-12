Police look for man they say used stolen credit cards at Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for man they say used stolen credit cards at Toledo stores

(Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page) (Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page)
(Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page) (Source: Toledo Police Department's Facebook page)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man they say used stolen credit cards from two separate incidents at stores around the area. 

Now, police are hoping to get your help in tracking him down. 

If you have any information or know who this man is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly