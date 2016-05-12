Monroe parents outraged after registered sex offender volunteers in classroom

Monroe school officials are under fire after they allowed a registered sex offender to volunteer in an elementary school.

The man is no longer volunteering in the schools, but the incident has shaken up parents and school policies.



"I'm sad that it happened, but I love my school,” said Parent, Teacher Organization Vice President Nini Riggs. “My kids have been coming here for 6 years. Nothing like this has ever happened."



It was a sad and terrifying turn of events for Nini Riggs and other parents at Custer Elementary School when they found out the sex offender was volunteering in a first grade classroom.



"We regret anytime something like this happens," said Superintendent Dr. Barry Martin



Monroe Schools Superintendent Barry Martin says the 47-year-old man is the parent of a first grader at the school.=

He'd been volunteering in the classroom for several weeks.

School officials became aware of the issue after the teacher requested the man to get a background check, which he did willingly. But after the results came back, he was dismissed from volunteering.

So why wasn’t a background check done initially?



"If a parent just volunteers to come in a classroom, we don't always do a background checks,” said Martin. “We get so many people coming in to read to the kids, however we're going to change that policy.”



This year, the district has conducted 1,122 background checks. Of those, 25 were denied access.



"We're going to ramp up our use of the background checks,” said Martin. “This was just a situation where it should not have taken as long as it did to do the background check."



Friday night is the sixth grade dance, so Riggs took the day off work so she could get background checks done on the 25 non-teachers that are volunteering at the dance.



"I want everyone to feel like our school is safe,” said Riggs. “I mean, this is my kid’s home, and I don't want something like this to happen again."

Dr. Martin plans to switch the schools over to a visitor management system which would require all visitors to swipe their ID when entering the building.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 734-240-7530.

