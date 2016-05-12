Building collapses on Vance Street, cause unknown

A building collapsed Thursday afternoon near downtown Toledo.

It happened around 2 p.m. on 230 Vance Street.

As far as officials can tell, the building was used as warehouse space.

Luckily, no one as inside at the time of the collapse.

Crews on scene say no surrounding businesses were damaged, but the sidewalk has been closed until repairs are made.

According to the building inspector, the cause of the collapse is unknown.

