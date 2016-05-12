'Style in the City' fundraiser held to benefit Aurora Project

A special event was held Wednesday to benefit an organization dedicated to those in need - the Aurora Project.

WTOL 11's very own meteorologist Chris Vickers helped out at the "Style in the City" fundraiser.

The Aurora Project provides housing to homeless women and their children.

"We have had 30 years of support. We'll celebrate our 30th anniversary in September, and to have people come out, women, men, come out and support us is incredible," said Denise Fox, executive director of the Aurora Project.

The Aurora Project is the only program in the area that lets kids stay with their mother while they get help.

