TFD: Homes and school evacuated on Douglas Rd. after gas leak

The Toledo Fire Department says a natural gas leak in the 4100 block of Douglas Road is forcing some evacuations.

Columbia Gas says a contractor broke a 4-inch gas main while working on the Douglas Road construction project.

Service to Horizon Science Academy and El Camino Restaurant has been cut off. In addition, ten residential customers have no gas service.

Students at Horizon Science Academy have been moved to school athletic fields, and parents are asked to pick up children as soon as possible.

Toledo Fire is also going door-to-door, asking residents to leave their homes in the area. So far, six homes have been evacuated.

Columbia Gas crews are working to cap the leak.

