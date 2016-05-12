Woman faces judge after attempting to run kid over with car

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A local woman was arrested after police say she tried ramming a kid with her car.

It happened at an apartment on Secor. Police say 30-year-old Sharday Walton tried running over a kid in a parking lot because she was reportedly having issues with the kid's family.

Luckily, the kid's mother was able to pull her kid out of the way just in the nick of time.

Walton is out of jail, but hooked up to a GPS monitoring device. She'll be back in court May 18.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.