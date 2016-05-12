Woman faces judge after attempting to run kid over with car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman faces judge after attempting to run kid over with car

Sharday Walton (Source: Toledo Police Department) Sharday Walton (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local woman was arrested after police say she tried ramming a kid with her car. 

It happened at an apartment on Secor. Police say 30-year-old Sharday Walton tried running over a kid in a parking lot because she was reportedly having issues with the kid's family. 

Luckily, the kid's mother was able to pull her kid out of the way just in the nick of time. 

Walton is out of jail, but hooked up to a GPS monitoring device. She'll be back in court May 18.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly