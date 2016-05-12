Bond set at $75,000 for man charged in armed robbery at local re - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set at $75,000 for man charged in armed robbery at local restaurant

Matthew Korodi (Source: Toledo Police Department) Matthew Korodi (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of robbing a local restaurant at gunpoint made his first appearance in court Thursday. 

Police say 29-year-old Matthew Korodi robbed the Ocean Garden Buffet on Alexis Road Tuesday. Witness say he threatened to shoot everyone inside. 

On Thursday, Korodi was arraigned for aggravated robbery. His bond was also set at $75,000. 

Korodi is due back in court May 19.

