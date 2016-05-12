Two Detroit men busted in Toledo for selling drugs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two Detroit men busted in Toledo for selling drugs

Wayne Wallace Jr. (Source: Toledo Police Department) Wayne Wallace Jr. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Bobby Jones (Source: Toledo Police Department) Bobby Jones (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two men from Detroit busted by Toledo police for selling thousands of dollars in drugs are now behind bars. 

It happened in the Meijer parking lot on Alexis Road. Police say the two men, Wayne Wallace Jr.,41, and Bobby Jones, 60, tried to sell 150 Oxycodone pills for $4,500, but it turned out the buyer was actually an undercover cop. 

Both men are now in custody at the Lucas County Jail. Their bond has been set at $50,000.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly