AT&T offers low income families Internet access

AT&T is offering low income families an opportunity to get Internet access at a reduced cost.

AT&T rolled out its Access program on April 22. It offers Internet access to eligible customers in 21 states, including here in Ohio.

To be eligible for the program, the customer must be enrolled in the USDA's SNAP program and live in an area where AT&T service is available.

The program will offer Internet service between five and ten dollars a month, not including taxes and fees. The price of the access depends on the speed of the Internet.

"The Internet has the ability to change somebody's life. They have the option to apply for jobs, connect with family and friends across the world, research health issues, and complete an online education," says AT&T External Affairs Director Christopher Wyche.

Wyche also says the need of Internet access is even great with students.

"A student who doesn't have access to the Internet at their house is at a disadvantage," Wyche says. "This program will really open the doors to a lot of low income households who may not have had access to the Internet before or have to travel to another location to use the Internet to bring that into their home."

There are two ways to apply to the program.

First, customers can go to AT&T's website. There you can apply online or fill out an application and mail it in to AT&T.

Second, you call AT&T at 855-220-5811.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.