Missing 17-year-old with autism found safe

Steven Engle (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) Steven Engle (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
LIMA, OH (WTOL) -

The Lima Police Department says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. 

Police say Steven Engle, 17, has autism and was last seen leaving his home on Thursday, May 12. 

Engle was located later in the day. 

