Amber Alert cancelled: 7-year-old, mother found safe in Florida

An Amber Alert was cancelled Thursday evening for a 7-year-old out of Hamburg Township, Michigan.

Authorities say Sapphire Palmer, 7, and her mother Amanda Hayward, 30, were found in Florida. Both appeared to be in good health.

Police say Hayward was suffering from an apparent mental episode. They say she was paranoid, delusional and may have been armed with a 9 mm Hi Point Semi-Auto handgun.

Hawyard and her daughter were believed to be in the company of Douglas Stanko, 64, a registered sex offender.

Stanko had left the area before police arrived.

Sapphire is now in protective custody by Florida Child Protective Services.

