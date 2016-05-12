Police: Body of woman found stabbed, burned in Detroit house

DETROIT (AP) - Police say the body of a woman who had been stabbed and burned was found by firefighters responding to a house fire on Detroit's east side.

Officer Dan Donakowski says the woman found dead after the fire was extinguished early Thursday also was the victim of blunt-force trauma.

Police didn't immediately know how long the woman had been dead. The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press report homicide detectives are investigating.

Tips are being sought from the public in the investigation.

